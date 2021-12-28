Watch: A man orders iPhone 13 and receives two Cadbury Chocolate Bars

According to the post, a consumer was surprised when he received two bars of chocolate wrapped in toilet paper instead of the iPhone 13 he ordered from an online purchasing site.

Daniel Carroll from Leeds, England, in particular, had been anxiously awaiting his iPhone 13 Pro Max, which had been delayed by two weeks. He paid £1,045 (about Rs 1 lakh) for the phone.

According to LADbible, When he eventually received the gift, he was taken aback when he saw two Cadbury’s White Oreo chocolate bars wrapped in toilet paper instead of the phone.

Daniel stated, according to LADbible, He went to the warehouse personally, frustrated by the delay, “I ordered the phone on December 2 through the Apple website, but due to stock the earliest day for delivery was December 17. Last Friday on the day it was due to be delivered I had several conflicting updates from DHL.”

“I went onto the tracking and selected to have the parcel collected from their depot, and it advised it would be available for collection on Saturday.”

He added, “On Monday I did a 24-mile-round-trip to collect the parcel. When I got home I could tell the box had been tampered with as the tape was quite loose, but because I could feel some weight I just opened it. Inside there was cheap industrial toilet roll, which stunk, and two bars of Dairy Milk Oreo in there.”

Then he posted about his ordeal on Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, he added that he received many contradictory updates from DHL after making the purchase on Apple’s website.

He tweeted “Last Friday, the day it was due for delivery, I got several conflicting updates from DHL.”

It stated “in delivery”, then “delayed”, then returned to “in delivery between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.”

DHL has responded, claiming that they have started an investigation and that the sender has been told to locate a replacement for Carroll.

A DHL spokesman said, “We’re investigating the case as a priority and we have been in touch with the sender to ensure a replacement gets to Mr Carroll.”