Watch a video: A man hit by lightning strike miraculously survives
A video has captured the stunning moment when a guy escaped a direct lightning strike in Jakarta, Indonesia.
According to local media, the 35-year-old man was on duty as a guard for a heavy machinery company on Jakarta’s northwestern outskirts when he was struck by lightning. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man walking in an open area with an umbrella in his hand while it was pouring. A lightning strike attacks the man a few seconds later, and sparks are visible flying in the clip. As a result, the man collapses to the ground, prompting his colleagues to rush for his rescue.
You can watch the video here:
Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. 当選確率 #Bitcoin #NFTs $BTC $ETH #ALERT pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9
— Lexus RZ (@Heritzal) December 26, 2021
According to the media, the man survived the death strike but received burns on his hands. He was promptly sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and is now healing at home. The guard’s walkie-talkie, which he was holding, is thought to have caught the lightning discharge. Others felt that holding an umbrella enhanced the probability of being struck by lightning.
Crazy lightning strike on a person caught on camera. https://t.co/Zz68ZVTtfV
— Aceymmetric (@Aceymmetric) December 27, 2021
Never use an umbrella in a thunderstorm. It's a perfect lightning arrester.
— Bob (@Toronto_Bob) December 26, 2021
Thunderstorm rule number one. No trees 🌲 or umbrellas ☔️
— JPS (@JPS072) December 26, 2021
Damn bro
Guy lived through a lighting strike https://t.co/Q8NBJz45qt
— Ken Smith 🎙️🇺🇲 ℂ𝕀𝕍𝕀𝕃 ℙ𝕆𝕎𝔼ℝ (@AbolishTyranny_) December 26, 2021
The incident occurred near Jakarta last week.
