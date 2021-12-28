Watch a video: A man hit by lightning strike miraculously survives

28th Dec, 2021. 02:04 pm
A video has captured the stunning moment when a guy escaped a direct lightning strike in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to local media, the 35-year-old man was on duty as a guard for a heavy machinery company on Jakarta’s northwestern outskirts when he was struck by lightning. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man walking in an open area with an umbrella in his hand while it was pouring. A lightning strike attacks the man a few seconds later, and sparks are visible flying in the clip. As a result, the man collapses to the ground, prompting his colleagues to rush for his rescue.

You can watch the video here:

According to the media, the man survived the death strike but received burns on his hands. He was promptly sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and is now healing at home. The guard’s walkie-talkie, which he was holding, is thought to have caught the lightning discharge. Others felt that holding an umbrella enhanced the probability of being struck by lightning.

Read more: At Least 17 Killed In Lightning Strike In Bangladesh 

In the meantime, the video has gone viral on social media, stunning many people.

The incident occurred near Jakarta last week.

