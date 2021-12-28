Watch a video: A man hit by lightning strike miraculously survives

A video has captured the stunning moment when a guy escaped a direct lightning strike in Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to local media, the 35-year-old man was on duty as a guard for a heavy machinery company on Jakarta’s northwestern outskirts when he was struck by lightning. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man walking in an open area with an umbrella in his hand while it was pouring. A lightning strike attacks the man a few seconds later, and sparks are visible flying in the clip. As a result, the man collapses to the ground, prompting his colleagues to rush for his rescue.

You can watch the video here:

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. 当選確率 #Bitcoin #NFTs $BTC $ETH #ALERT pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9 — Lexus RZ (@Heritzal) December 26, 2021

According to the media, the man survived the death strike but received burns on his hands. He was promptly sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and is now healing at home. The guard’s walkie-talkie, which he was holding, is thought to have caught the lightning discharge. Others felt that holding an umbrella enhanced the probability of being struck by lightning.

In the meantime, the video has gone viral on social media, stunning many people.

Crazy lightning strike on a person caught on camera. https://t.co/Zz68ZVTtfV — Aceymmetric (@Aceymmetric) December 27, 2021

Never use an umbrella in a thunderstorm. It's a perfect lightning arrester. — Bob (@Toronto_Bob) December 26, 2021

Thunderstorm rule number one. No trees 🌲 or umbrellas ☔️ — JPS (@JPS072) December 26, 2021

Damn bro Guy lived through a lighting strike https://t.co/Q8NBJz45qt — Ken Smith 🎙️🇺🇲 ℂ𝕀𝕍𝕀𝕃 ℙ𝕆𝕎𝔼ℝ (@AbolishTyranny_) December 26, 2021

The incident occurred near Jakarta last week.