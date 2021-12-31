Watch a video of a foodie bride enjoying ‘Pani Puri’ at her wedding

After the wedding ceremony is over, a newlywed bride is seen enjoying the savoury food which is recently gone viral on social media.

Without a doubt, paani puris or golgappas are one of the most popular street foods, and it’s tough to resist them. We frequently saw some people go in lines to eat golgappas. Especially girls enjoy eating pani puris, as evidenced by a popular video.

In this clip, the bride and groom may be exceedingly hungry after the wedding, the video begins with both the bride and groom waiting for pani puris. She turns to her husband when she is brought the pani puri and says, “yeh atte ka hai, yeh mujhe nahi chhaiye” (This is made of atta, I don’t want this) and waits for him to eat it. Everyone bursts out laughing at her beautiful outburst. She finally gets to eat suji ka pani puri after some time.

The bride, @imahimaagarwal, a travel and fashion influencer, published the video on her Instagram account, she captioned the video as “nobody warned @shreashth about my #passion4paanipuri.”

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahima | Travel & Fashion (@imahimaagarwal)

This video received a lot of positive feedback from viewers who found it relatable. With heart and love emoticons in the comments, A user remarked,” Yaar ye best video hai,” another user stated, “Yaar je finest video hai.”