Watch a video of an elephant, pretends to eat woman’s hat goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 07:55 pm
elephant

Image: PiPa

In this clip, an elephant snatches the hat of a woman standing next to it has gone viral on the internet.

The woman declares that her sister gave her the hat, “Please can I have my hat back” she pleads as she requests the elephant to return her headgear. Surprisingly, the elephant removes the hat from its mouth and returns it, the video is so enjoyable for viewers, and the elephant sanctuary is might be the location of the video.

Over 12.9 million people have watched the 26-second clip. Some viewers were amazed by the video, others expressed concern over animal abuse in the process of teaching elephants this kind of talent.

