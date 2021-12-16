Watch a video of an elephant, pretends to eat woman’s hat goes viral

In this clip, an elephant snatches the hat of a woman standing next to it has gone viral on the internet.

The woman declares that her sister gave her the hat, “Please can I have my hat back” she pleads as she requests the elephant to return her headgear. Surprisingly, the elephant removes the hat from its mouth and returns it, the video is so enjoyable for viewers, and the elephant sanctuary is might be the location of the video.

This elephant pretends to eat a woman’s hat… but then gives it back 😭😂

pic.twitter.com/OV0ZN8wC0F — Funny Supply (@FunnySupply) December 13, 2021

Over 12.9 million people have watched the 26-second clip. Some viewers were amazed by the video, others expressed concern over animal abuse in the process of teaching elephants this kind of talent.

And this species and others are endangered due to human greed and over consumption. People are killing them just to cut off their horns for ivory. I’m reminded in the little ways why I became a vegetarian so long ago. — yoruichi shihōin (@SubalternU) December 15, 2021

Unfortunately I do believe it was trained, it's a safari in Zimbabwe that's known for unethical interactions with humans, there are other instances of this same thing happening, and videos regarding it had people holding bullhooks. — 🎄BurningJay🎄 (@Burniing_Jay) December 15, 2021