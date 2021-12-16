Watch a video of an elephant, pretends to eat woman’s hat goes viral
In this clip, an elephant snatches the hat of a woman standing next to it has gone viral on the internet.
The woman declares that her sister gave her the hat, “Please can I have my hat back” she pleads as she requests the elephant to return her headgear. Surprisingly, the elephant removes the hat from its mouth and returns it, the video is so enjoyable for viewers, and the elephant sanctuary is might be the location of the video.
This elephant pretends to eat a woman’s hat… but then gives it back 😭😂
pic.twitter.com/OV0ZN8wC0F
— Funny Supply (@FunnySupply) December 13, 2021
Read more: Watch: horrific video of an elephant attacking a safari truck
Over 12.9 million people have watched the 26-second clip. Some viewers were amazed by the video, others expressed concern over animal abuse in the process of teaching elephants this kind of talent.
And this species and others are endangered due to human greed and over consumption. People are killing them just to cut off their horns for ivory. I’m reminded in the little ways why I became a vegetarian so long ago.
— yoruichi shihōin (@SubalternU) December 15, 2021
Unfortunately I do believe it was trained, it's a safari in Zimbabwe that's known for unethical interactions with humans, there are other instances of this same thing happening, and videos regarding it had people holding bullhooks.
— 🎄BurningJay🎄 (@Burniing_Jay) December 15, 2021
Read More
Mountain lion stare at tiny puppy goes viral
A woman in Colorado captured the moment a mountain lion approached her...
Wasim Akram unimpressed with 'empty stadium' during PAK vs WI clash
After Pakistan secured a spectacular victory in the second T20I match against...
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Fact check: Video of helicopter on fire mid-air is not of CDS Bipin Rawat’s chopper, it’s a 2020 clip from Syria
A video claiming to be of the Indian Air Force helicopter carrying...
PHOTO: Junaid Safdar with his bride Aisha Saif at Qawali night of their wedding celebration in Pakistan
PML (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and his wife...