Watch a video of little girl Dances to ‘Moves Like Jagger’ with her dad

Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been enjoying social media followers with their charming dancing videos, have returned with a new performance. They’ve chosen Maroon 5’s hit song Moves Like Jagger this time.

In this viral clip, the two can be seen dancing excitedly to the music with coordinated steps. The girl dances with a nice smile on her face, the small child dances along happily to the tune, and their dance performance is adorable. Veronica was dressed in a floral-print dress, while her father was dressed casually.

The video title states, “Moves like JAGGER.”

With over 41,000 likes, the video has gone viral, and netizens have been blown away by their performance. Instagram users showered them with heart emoticons and compliments on how adorable they looked. One user remarked, ”So cute!! Love this song choice,” and another user stated, ”I love your cute faces.”

Pablo and Veronica frequently post videos of themselves dancing to popular music. They have 698k followers on Instagram.