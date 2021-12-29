Watch: Elephants playing and sliding on Snow makes netizens smile

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 07:51 pm
Elephants

Elephants

In this viral video group of elephants enjoying the snow while playing and sliding.

Animal videos are extremely popular on the internet. Puppies playing, kittens doing silly things, and elephants being adorable all of these videos warm the heart and make you smile.

The video, which was filmed at the Moscow Zoo, shows a group of elephants enjoying the snow while playing and sliding. While adult elephants use their trunks to scatter snow, a baby elephant was seen sliding through the snow like a pachyderm in the mud. The adorable video will make you amazed with excitement and make you want to play in the snow with them.

Read more: Watch A Video Of An Elephant, Pretends To Eat Woman’s Hat Goes Viral

Here’s the link to the video:

The video has gone viral and has caused a lot of people to grin.

This video makes a lot of people smile netizens shared their love for the elephants with kind comments and heart emojis, while others raised concerns about their confinement.

Only 11 elephants live in Russia, four of which are in the Moscow Zoo.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch a video of little girl Dances to 'Moves Like Jagger' with her dad

Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been enjoying social...
4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo wins the 'Top Goalscorer of All Time' award, then lights up Burj Khalifa

Cristiano Ronaldo was lightened up atop of the iconic Burj Khalifa in...
23 hours ago
 Watch the top 5 viral videos of 2021 on social media

The most-watched and talked about videos on social media in 2021 are...
1 day ago
Watch: A man orders iPhone 13 and receives two Cadbury Chocolate Bars

According to the post, a consumer was surprised when he received two...
1 day ago
UP woman celebrates her birthday with gunshots in air, Case Filed

In this viral video, a woman can be seen firing in the...
1 day ago
Woman wears a snake as a hairband and Goes Unnoticed at the Mall

A video on social media is going viral in which a woman...