Watch: Elephants playing and sliding on Snow makes netizens smile
In this viral video group of elephants enjoying the snow while playing and sliding.
Animal videos are extremely popular on the internet. Puppies playing, kittens doing silly things, and elephants being adorable all of these videos warm the heart and make you smile.
The video, which was filmed at the Moscow Zoo, shows a group of elephants enjoying the snow while playing and sliding. While adult elephants use their trunks to scatter snow, a baby elephant was seen sliding through the snow like a pachyderm in the mud. The adorable video will make you amazed with excitement and make you want to play in the snow with them.
Here’s the link to the video:
WATCH: Elephants at the Moscow Zoo enjoy playing in the snow 🐘 pic.twitter.com/5kCpxvFwLW
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2021
The video has gone viral and has caused a lot of people to grin.
This video makes a lot of people smile netizens shared their love for the elephants with kind comments and heart emojis, while others raised concerns about their confinement.
Oh to be a baby elephant in snow. https://t.co/0aSBa74Rok
— Fatima Ayub (@thecynicist) December 27, 2021
If you're having a bad day https://t.co/Naf1rLIcsk
— Reclaim Humanity (@anusha_srini) December 27, 2021
Free them! https://t.co/1dp3DhTjpm
— Jedi Cathy⁷ Ⓥ (@jedicathy) December 27, 2021
Sad and infuriating. FREE THEM ALL! Sanctuary for captive animals!@ElephantsTN @GlobalElephants
— ʀᴏᴍᴇᴏ ʙʀᴀᴠᴏ ™️ (@Ron_B_M) December 27, 2021
Only 11 elephants live in Russia, four of which are in the Moscow Zoo.
