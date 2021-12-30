Watch the Queen’s guardsman viral video reacted by netizens

While on duty around the Tower of London, a Queen’s Guardsman accidentally knocked over a toddler who was in the centre of his marching path.

The frightening incident’s video, which was shared by an unknown TikTok user, has now gone viral and is going viral on the platforms of social media.

The situation has caused netizens to express their anger with the Guardsman’s actions.

Two Guardsmen can be seen marching down a tourist-filled street in the viral clip. A boy can be seen wandering the path of the Guardsman as the video progresses. They continue, however, and one of the Guardsmen nearly steps on the kid. The clip, which has been seen over 2.5 million times, has angry internet users.

Read more: Toddler Drinks Coca-Cola, Her Reaction Has Gone Viral

According to eyewitnesses, the Guardsmen alerted the public that a patrol was approaching, but the child ran out in front of the soldier. The guard attempted to walk over the toddler and went on his marching. Later, the soldier checked on the kid, who is appeared to be okay.

However, the video provoked outrage on social media, with a number of angry comments. Some individuals commented on how cold the behaviour was. Many, on the other hand, believed that the Guardsmen were only performing their job.

Watch the video here:

🚨 | WATCH: A kid gets trampled by the queen’s guards pic.twitter.com/xzv7W8I2F5 — News For All (@NewsForAIl) December 29, 2021

The Queen’s Guards are tasked with protecting the British Royal Family and are stationed at royal residences across the United Kingdom. They are given clear instructions on how to deal with any problems that may appear along their marching route.