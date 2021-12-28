Watch the top 5 viral videos of 2021 on social media

The most-watched and talked about videos on social media in 2021 are listed below.

The majority of people in 2021 are at home, just like they did in 2020, as they battled another year of COVID-19 and restrictions. As memes and viral videos placed smiles on the faces of individuals worried about their health, livelihoods, and futures, as well as the futures of their loved ones, social media thrived more than ever.

The videos you can watch below became viral on the internet:

Pawri ho Rahi hai

‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai,’ a brief clip by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, was undoubtedly the most successful viral video of 2021. The video went viral and sparked a meme frenzy, and the trend further exaggerated until singer Yashraj Mukhate created a mashup of her video, which went viral last year for “Rasode Main Kon Tha remix.” On YouTube, his version has over 70 million views. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai became a social media obsession, with people sharing memes and their own version of the popular line.

Bachpan ka pyaar

A little boy of Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo, sang a song on viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar film and was even copied by celebrities After his rendition of the 2019 song went popular on social media, he was congratulated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Millions of people couldn’t get enough of the boy’s song, and he became an internet sensation.

Kerala medical students perform a Rasputin dance

Two medical students dance to the sounds of Boney M’s 1978 hit song Rasputin in this viral dance video taken in the corridor of Thrissur Medical College in Kerala. The video went popular on social media, the video received over a million likes on Instagram and sparked a debate.

Remdesivir from Cipla is mistaken for Remo D’Souza.

Remo D’Souza, a choreographer and filmmaker, reacted amusingly to a viral video in which a man mispronounces the Remdesivir injection’s name as ‘Remo D’Souza.’ “Don’t miss the end,” the choreographer captioned the video, which he published on his Instagram account. The man may be seen in the video chatting to a news reporter about the prices of drugs during the country’s health crisis. ‘Cipla company ka injection Remo D’Souza,’ he adds next, as the scenario loops for hilarious effect. The Instagram post received millions of likes and views.

To cheer up COVID patients, doctors dressed in PPE dance to the song Sochna Kya

Staff at Parul Sevashram Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, in this wonderful viral video were seen dancing to cheer up COVID patients. Several physicians and nurses wearing PPE kits were seen exercising and dancing in the song ‘Sochna Kya, Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega…’ from the 1990 Sunny Deol film ‘Ghayal.’ While sitting in their beds, some patients joined in with the physicians’ dance by standing or dancing as much as they could.