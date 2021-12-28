Woman wears a snake as a hairband and Goes Unnoticed at the Mall

28th Dec, 2021.
A video on social media is going viral in which a woman is seen walking around the mall with a snake on her head and no one notices her. The video was posted on Instagram by  ‘snake. .world.’ It’s had over 15,400 views and 750 likes.

After watching the clip of the woman, netizens were surprised that no one noticed the woman’s ‘strange’ hairband.

A woman can be seen casually entering a mall with a little snake on her head in the clip. She wrapped the snake in a bun around her hair. The woman then goes throughout the mall while being filmed, and the people around her don’t notice that it’s a genuine snake despite the fact that its head is clearly visible. Someone can be heard saying in the background of the video, “Nobody’s gonna know.”

