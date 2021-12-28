Woman wears a snake as a hairband and Goes Unnoticed at the Mall
A video on social media is going viral in which a woman is seen walking around the mall with a snake on her head and no one notices her. The video was posted on Instagram by ‘snake. .world.’ It’s had over 15,400 views and 750 likes.
After watching the clip of the woman, netizens were surprised that no one noticed the woman’s ‘strange’ hairband.
Read more: VIRAL VIDEO: Snake Bites Singer Maeta On Face During Shoot
Check out the viral video below:
