Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 05:36 pm

555-carat black massive diamond was found in Dubai

massive diamond

On Monday, the world’s largest 555-carat black massive diamond was revealed to the public for the first time, ahead of a $5 million auction.

The Enigma, a rare black carbonado diamond, was on display in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Sophie Stevens, of Sotheby’s auction house jewellery specialist, the diamond was produced when a meteorite or an asteroid hit the Earth more than 2.6 billion years ago.

As per Sotheby’s statement, “To have a natural faceted black diamond of this size is an extremely rare occurrence and its origins are shrouded in mystery—thought to have been created either from a meteoric impact or having actually emerged from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth.”

According to Stevens, the jewel, which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest cut diamond, said, “It is very different.”

Read more: 4 miners find 8.22 carat diamond worth around 40 lakh in Madhya

The 555.55-carat diamond, one of the toughest substances to cut, has never been displayed by its unknown owner in the past 20 years, but it was converted into a 55-face jewel by professionals.

The Hamsa, a Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol of power and protection that is also associated with the number five, was the inspiration for its design.

The Enigma will travel to Los Angeles and London after its debut in Dubai, before a seven-day online auction begins on February 3.

According to Stevens, what Sotheby’s labelled a “cosmic wonder” might very well go to a bitcoin bidder.

She stated, “We are accepting cryptocurrency for the diamond, which we have done for other important stones.”

