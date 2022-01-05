Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 06:38 pm

A Burkha-clad girl’s workout and weight lifting video gone viral

There is no excuse not to exercise. Now you can follow your workout routine like this Burkha-clad girl.

A video is circulating on the internet of a Burkha-clad girl who is doing heavy workouts at the gym, wearing a burkha and covering her face with Niqab.

In the video, it can be seen that she is lifting heavy weights and climbing very smoothly in Burkha at the gym. Her video went viral on social media in no time and received respect and praise.

