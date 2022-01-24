Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:14 pm

Adorable video of a cat playing peek-a-boo with a sleeping dog

cat

Watching animal videos is a great way to de-stress. Puppies playing, kittens doing silly things, even trotting baby elephants… all of these videos melt the heart and make you smile. If you’re looking for something entertaining to watch today, this video of a cat playing peekaboo with a sleeping dog is perfect.

When a cat decides to have some fun and mischief, a dog is seen napping happily on a couch in the clip. The cat tries to rouse the dog awake by touching its toe, then disappears beneath the sofa. The cat tries again after failing the first time and finally wakes up the dog, who is left wondering who touched him.

Read more: Man Plays With Little Dog on The Beach, Video Will Fill You Heart With Joy | Viral Video

The video was published on Twitter by Buitengebieden, who captioned it, “Can’t stop laughing.”

Here’s the link to the video:

The clip has become popular, entertaining social media users with the cunning behaviour of the wicked cat.

