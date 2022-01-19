Amazing performances by women on the melting ice block with a message

Legs On The Wall, a physical theatre company, is putting on the show as part of the Sydney Festival 2022.

Climate change has dominated public debate across disciplines in recent years, and the performing arts are no exception. Artists from a physical theatre company are doing an aerial dance performance on a massive block of ice as part of the Sydney Festival 2022.

The 2.7-tonne ice chunk represents an iceberg melting as a result of global warming. The iceberg replica will be strung from the harness over Sydney Harbour, and three performers from Legs On The Wall will take turns dancing over it.

Thaw, a theatrical dance performed on a melting ice block, will portray the world’s current state of fear and imminent climatic catastrophe. Vicki Van Hout, Jenni Large, and Isabel Estrella are the three artists who will be performing.

The graphics from the mesmerising performance have been making the rounds on social media. Some have complimented the show’s scale and significance, while others have dismissed it as a waste of time.

Joshua Thomson, the artistic director of Legs On The Wall, told the media, “Art can be an amazing way for audiences to experience and engage with real issues and we’re hoping that people come away from Thaw with an increased desire to take action against climate change.”