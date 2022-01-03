Bangladeshi couple dance on Kaahe Chhed Mohe at their wedding

At their Haldi ceremony, a Bangladeshi bride and groom dance to Madhuri Dixit’s song Kaahe Chhed Mohe, which has gone viral.

Weddings aren’t complete without dance sessions, as you can see in this viral video. Bride and groom are now taking the lead and putting on unforgettable dancing performances. It is, after all, the most important day of their lives!

Read more: Bride And Groom Dance At Their Wedding When Their Favourite Song Plays By DJ

The bride and groom steal the show in this clip with their incredible dance to the renowned Devadas song. You’ll be startled to know that the couple hadn’t really practised, despite the fact that their performance was flawless. The groom wears a red kurta in the video, while the bride wears a yellow saree. Guests can be heard cheering for them in the background as they nail the unprepared dance.

Aaliya, an Instagram user, shared this video last week with the caption, “You’ve heard of trust falls? Well this was a “trust dance” – My Gaye Holud entrance was a 5 minute Devdas mix that we somehow pulled off without ANY actual practice whatsoever. This particular part was something Rohit and I literally said to each other “you do something then I’ll follow…and we’ll just figure it out on stage”. That is exactly what happened.”

Here’s the link to the video: