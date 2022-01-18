Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:12 pm

Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

Bride dance

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother and sisters stealing the stage with their incredible dance performance has gone viral.

The bride, Shivani Bafna, dances with her mother, sisters, and relatives to the evergreen “Mahi ve” song. All of the ladies wear vivid outfits and brilliantly dance to the song, with the same steps and appropriate expressions. It’s incredible to watch the ladies express their love for the bride through their dance.

Read more: Bride & groom play a fun game at their wedding gone viral

The post shared on Instagram by @theweddingministry, “It is not an Indian wedding if the sisters and mother of the bride don’t dance on this song,” this text is written on the viral video. And the caption read, “Celebrating these lovely souls #thebafnashahdi 💜.”

The video has become popular, with thousands of views and a lot of likes.

The video can be found here:

Read More

3 days ago
Man tries to hit the camel then karma turns the tables on him

In this viral video, a guy attempting to hit an animal who...
3 days ago
Watch: At the age of 190 years, Jonathan became the world's oldest tortoise

Guinness World Records has declared Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal,...
3 days ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...
4 days ago
Watch a video of a woman casually walking with lions in the jungle 

In this viral clip, a woman walks with six lions so carelessly...
5 days ago
Video of a girl doing one-wheeling on the streets of Lahore goes viral

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
6 days ago
Watch the video of the truck dangling on the mountain’s edge for 3 days

A video from China's Shanxi area shows a large truck dangling for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy A10
2 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing...
12 mins ago
Child victim’s testimony enough to convict rapist on positive DNA, forensic reports: LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ruled that in the...
Waqar Zaka
13 mins ago
Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka...
17 mins ago
Oscar Isaac; latest superhero in Marvel’s Moon Knight series.

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a new year with a new...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600