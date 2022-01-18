Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother and sisters stealing the stage with their incredible dance performance has gone viral.

The bride, Shivani Bafna, dances with her mother, sisters, and relatives to the evergreen “Mahi ve” song. All of the ladies wear vivid outfits and brilliantly dance to the song, with the same steps and appropriate expressions. It’s incredible to watch the ladies express their love for the bride through their dance.

The post shared on Instagram by @theweddingministry, “It is not an Indian wedding if the sisters and mother of the bride don’t dance on this song,” this text is written on the viral video. And the caption read, “Celebrating these lovely souls #thebafnashahdi 💜.” The video has become popular, with thousands of views and a lot of likes.

The video can be found here: