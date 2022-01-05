Bride & groom play a fun game at their wedding gone viral

Brides and grooms go viral on a daily basis with numerous amusing and entertaining clips. As you may be aware, Indian weddings are elaborate affairs that include a number of rites and traditions. As a result, it’s vital to include an interesting part to avoid boredom. In this video, a bride and groom play a fun game at their wedding at the request of their pandit.

In this viral video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting at the wedding mandap, and all marital procedures, including pheras, appear to have been completed.

In the meantime, Panditji asks them both to play a game. He explains the game’s rules, emphasising that whoever sits in the chair first receives the house key. As soon as Panditji lowers his hands, they both jump into the chair. Both claim to have been the first to sit on the chair, but it’s clear that the bride has won after watching the video closely.

The video has received over 8000 likes, with people praising the notion of wedding games like this.