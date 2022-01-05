Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm

Bride & groom play a fun game at their wedding gone viral

bride and groom

Brides and grooms go viral on a daily basis with numerous amusing and entertaining clips. As you may be aware, Indian weddings are elaborate affairs that include a number of rites and traditions. As a result, it’s vital to include an interesting part to avoid boredom. In this video, a bride and groom play a fun game at their wedding at the request of their pandit.

In this viral video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting at the wedding mandap, and all marital procedures, including pheras, appear to have been completed.

Read more: Bangladeshi Couple Dance On Kaahe Chhed Mohe At Their Wedding

In the meantime, Panditji asks them both to play a game. He explains the game’s rules, emphasising that whoever sits in the chair first receives the house key. As soon as Panditji lowers his hands, they both jump into the chair. Both claim to have been the first to sit on the chair, but it’s clear that the bride has won after watching the video closely.

here is the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

The video has received over 8000 likes, with people praising the notion of wedding games like this.

