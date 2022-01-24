Bride performs Bhangra with friends to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”

Whether it’s a song by Harddy Sandhu or Ed Sheeran, Punjabis can Bhangra to it. A delighted bride was seen dancing with a group of pals during her wedding to the Punjab remix version of Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You.

The bride, the Rani, is seen in the video performing a Bhangra dance with her family and friends. Their show was well-choreographed and entertaining to watch. The bride and others did a fantastic job of executing the incredible choreography.

“When you know the bride was on Bhangra Empire,” the video’s description reads. The wedding planning firm, ‘theweddingministry‘ shared the video on Instagram. With over 77,000 likes, the post has gone viral.

Bhangra Empire is a dance team from the San Francisco Bay Area, California that was founded in 2006. Rani Arpavally, the bride, was a member of that group.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral: