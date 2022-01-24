Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:01 pm

Bride performs Bhangra with friends to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”

Bhangra

Whether it’s a song by Harddy Sandhu or Ed Sheeran, Punjabis can Bhangra to it. A delighted bride was seen dancing with a group of pals during her wedding to the Punjab remix version of Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You.

The bride, the Rani, is seen in the video performing a Bhangra dance with her family and friends. Their show was well-choreographed and entertaining to watch. The bride and others did a fantastic job of executing the incredible choreography.

Read more: Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

When you know the bride was on Bhangra Empire,” the video’s description reads. The wedding planning firm, theweddingministry shared the video on Instagram. With over 77,000 likes, the post has gone viral.

Bhangra Empire is a dance team from the San Francisco Bay Area, California that was founded in 2006. Rani Arpavally, the bride, was a member of that group.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral:

