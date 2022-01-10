Car crashes into tram tracks due to a driver’s mistake in Istanbul
After the fire service and police were notified, the car was eventually taken out. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Surveillance video from Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, shows a car driving on tram lines, much to the surprise of people who are on the platform waiting for a tram.
According to the clip, which was taken from Topkapi station, a silver sedan takes off from a tram stop as passengers step closer to get a better look at the scene. The car also managed to slow down on the platform. After the fire service and police were alerted, it was eventually pulled out.
Watch the video here:
