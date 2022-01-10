Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 08:58 pm

Car crashes into tram tracks due to a driver’s mistake in Istanbul

After the fire service and police were notified, the car was eventually taken out. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Surveillance video from Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, shows a car driving on tram lines, much to the surprise of people who are on the platform waiting for a tram.

Read more: Murree Incident: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm

According to the clip, which was taken from Topkapi station, a silver sedan takes off from a tram stop as passengers step closer to get a better look at the scene. The car also managed to slow down on the platform. After the fire service and police were alerted, it was eventually pulled out.

Watch the video here:

