Cat inspects a python ‘Give that cat a bravery award’

It’s odd to see a python in a residential area with a cat sitting calmly watching it. In a video filmed in Thailand that has received thousands of views, the large python can be seen scaling a structure and the cat inching closer to the snake without expressing any concern.

The cat can be seen looking at the python around 26 seconds into YouTube channel ViralHog’s 58-second video. ViralHog captioned the video, “I couldn’t believe that the snake would climb so high.”

Various social media accounts quickly picked up the video, startling netizens all around the world.

Footage that shows a huge snake crawling over a high wall in Thailand, has left viewers shocked. pic.twitter.com/hreqOYsug8 — Press TV (@PressTV) January 25, 2022 Though, upon closer inspection, it appeared to be just another day in the garden for the master cat and his pet snake. I’m not sure why the neighbours are so concerned about these creatures.

Wild animals in residential areas have become a problem all over the world. A nearly two-metre-long Indian rock python was spotted creeping on the busy Seaport-Airport Road near Kalamassery in Kerala’s Kochi earlier this month. In December, a leopard escaped on the loose in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s capital, and harmed many people before being apprehended three days later.