Chand Nawab is the Pakistani reporter whose video went viral after he became enraged by people interrupting his broadcast at the Karachi train station. He is well-known not just in Pakistan, but also in India, as Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a character based on the Chand Nawab in Salman Khan’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The journalist’s funny reporting style has reappeared on social media.

In this new viral video, Chand Nawab reports on Karachi’s dusty winter winds in a funny way. He began the report in the middle of a dust storm, warning all the ‘kamzor, dublay, patlay log‘ (thin and weak people) to stay away from the coastline since the high winds could blow them away.

Read more: Check out the bid price for the real Chand Nawab’s viral ‘Karachi Se’ video

In the video, Chand Nawab can be heard stating in Urdu, “Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dirt is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes. Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise, they can fly with the wind.”

In his weather report, he says, “Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi. Dust storm like Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today.“

Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi's dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/mgYmW2mrbG — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 22, 2022

Then he goes on to remark that the weather in Karachi is so pleasant that people do not need to travel to the Middle East to enjoy it. When he climbs onto the back of a camel and delivers his report while riding through a dust storm, the video becomes even funnier.

Journalist Naila Inayat published the clip on Twitter. Her video has received over 14,400 views and 653 likes since it was posted on Twitter. The manner in which Chand Nawab gave his weather report was hysterical among netizens. Here are some of the responses to the post.

You like him or not but he is amazing entertainer reporter, most of indian know him after Bajrangi Bhaijan. — AJAY D.PATHAK (@ajaydpathak) January 23, 2022

Bhai Chand Nawab ji ko Bharat ki dharti se sadar Namaskar 🙏 — Akhilesh kumar yadav (@YdvAkhilesh) January 23, 2022

माशाअल्लाह, गजब का "लुफ्त" उठा गए भाईसाहब😂 — Bhavna tripathi (@Bhavnatripathi7) January 22, 2022

Superman Chand Nawab Returns — Thinking Bell (@ThinkingBell2) January 23, 2022