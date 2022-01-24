Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 02:40 pm

Chand Nawab’s Hilarious Report on Karachi Dust Storm ‘Patle Log Udd Sakte Hai’

Chand Nawab

Chand Nawab is the Pakistani reporter whose video went viral after he became enraged by people interrupting his broadcast at the Karachi train station. He is well-known not just in Pakistan, but also in India, as Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a character based on the Chand Nawab in Salman Khan’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The journalist’s funny reporting style has reappeared on social media.

In this new viral video, Chand Nawab reports on Karachi’s dusty winter winds in a funny way. He began the report in the middle of a dust storm, warning all the kamzor, dublay, patlay log (thin and weak people) to stay away from the coastline since the high winds could blow them away.

In the video, Chand Nawab can be heard stating in Urdu, “Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dirt is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes. Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise, they can fly with the wind.

In his weather report, he says, “Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi. Dust storm like Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today.

Then he goes on to remark that the weather in Karachi is so pleasant that people do not need to travel to the Middle East to enjoy it. When he climbs onto the back of a camel and delivers his report while riding through a dust storm, the video becomes even funnier.

Journalist Naila Inayat published the clip on Twitter. Her video has received over 14,400 views and 653 likes since it was posted on Twitter. The manner in which Chand Nawab gave his weather report was hysterical among netizens. Here are some of the responses to the post.

 

