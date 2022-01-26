Circus performer falls 20 feet to the earth after a rollerblading stunt

Lukasz Malewski, a professional skater and performer, was performing a stunt at the FlicFlac circus in Duisburg, Germany when the horrific event occurred. A circus artist was thrown 20 feet from the ground after taking a mistaken turn while rollerblading.

Lukasz’s running take-off went horribly wrong, and he fell 20 feet to the ground as a result of his inability to get a strong grip. He then appears to fly through the rafters in front of a roaring audience before landing on one foot on the ramp.

Another performer nearby tried to stop him from falling but was unable to do so in time. As he crashes 20 feet to the ground with nothing to break his fall, audience members can be heard gasping.

Here’s the link to the video:

Lukasz, thankfully, just suffered a fractured wrist.

Lukasz Malewski tells the media, ‘It could have been much worse. I have bruised ribs, hip, shoulder. It felt like a car had hit me. But I’m fine, I’m alive.“

Joe Atkinson, a stuntman who was acting alongside Lukasz at the time of his accident, stated, “I was running up the stairs for the next jump and I heard a bang. One of the scooter riders attempted to spot him as he fell.“