Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:38 pm

Cold Marathon of Siberia: Temperature at minus 63.4 degrees

Siberia

Runners in Siberia may have set a Guinness World Record by enduring temperatures of 63.4 degrees below zero.

When weather projections indicated that the temperature would drop to 76 degrees below zero in the afternoon, the start time for the Pole of Cold Marathon in Yakutia, Russia, was pushed up to the early morning.

Read more: Two runners help the man who falls 200m from NYC Marathon finish line

The temperature dipped to 63.4 degrees below zero throughout the race. According to Guinness World Records, the world’s coldest marathon was the Siberian Ice Marathon in 2001, when the temperature was below zero degrees at 38.

 

Vasily Lukin, a runner from Russia, completed the Pole of Cold Marathon in 3 hours and 22 minutes.

Yakutia’s Marina Sedalischeva was the first woman to finish the race, finishing in around 4 hours and 9 minutes.

