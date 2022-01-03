During rain, fish fall from the sky, which is an unusual incident

Previously, it may have rained cats and dogs, but what about fish? Yes, several locals in Texarkana, East Texas, reported seeing small fish falling from the sky during this week’s downpour. According to the media, the falling fish is a phenomenon known as ‘animal rain,‘ which occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, or small fish are pushed into waterspouts.

According to a local resident, the unusual “rained fish” incident occurred, after a few minutes when storms passed over the area, James Audirsch and his coworker Brad Pratt heard loud noises and went outside to see fish falling from the sky, according to James Audirsch.

Audirsch told the media, “There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door. I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

The City of Texarkana commented on Facebook after posting a photo of the raining fish,”2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. 🌧🐟 And no, this isn’t a joke. Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain. While it’s uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today. So, show us your fishy pics! And please, for the sake of everyone, let’s tiptoe into 2022 as quietly as possible.”

“We thought it was hail hitting our car but it was fish from Heaven.” one user commented in response to the image, “Oh wow that’s crazy,” another user said.

There are also similar incidents reported of falling frogs and toads.