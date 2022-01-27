Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:59 pm

Hardik Pandya and his Nani groove to Pushpa’s Srivalli Song

Srivalli

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a huge hit in India. The film has managed to impress everyone, whether it be through its powerful language or attractive melodies.

The Srivalli challenge has also swept the cricket fraternity, with players such as David Warner, DJ Bravo, Suresh Raina, and others seen taking part. Hardik Pandya, who was seen dancing to Srivalli with his Nani, has also joined the craze.

Read more: Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral

Both of them are having a good time on their terrace when they try to imitate Allu Arjun’s distinctive Srivalli move. Hardik Pandya’s grandmother draws everyone’s attention because she appears to be enjoying the step just as much as the rest of the team. Hardik tagged Allu Arjun in the video and said, “Our very own Pushpa nani.”

Here’s the link to the video:

People are adoring the sweet dancing in the video, which has become popular. Allu Arjun also made a beautiful note in the comments area, “Sooo cuteeee. My love & respect for this. Heart warming.

Sukumar directed the Telugu film Pushpa, which was a box office triumph and starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

