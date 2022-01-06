Heartbreaking video: Peacock refuse to leave his partner even after he died

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 04:40 pm
Heartbreaking

A heartbreaking video of a peacock displaying expressions of heartbreak and refusing to leave its long-time partner’s side after its death has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Kuchera town, according to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who shared the clip on Twitter. In the tweet, he stated, “The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long-time partner after his death. Touching video, “

According to the officer, the peacock lived with its partner for four years. Even after it died, the peacock refused to let go of its companion. Two males may be seen in the video carrying the dead body of the peacock’s spouse.

When two men take the deceased peacock to the funeral, the peacock’s companion can be seen following them.

This video has over 2 lakh views and 15,000 likes have been recorded for the 19-second video.

