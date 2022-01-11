Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog’s Birthday

This touching video, in which a homeless man in Colombia celebrates his dog’s birthday, has gone viral and is likely to make you cry.

Dogs are universally acknowledged as man’s best companions. There is no love like a dog’s, as seen by numerous popular videos on the internet.

In the video, he is seen sitting on a stairwell with his dogs, who are both wearing birthday hats. Then Choco brings out a small birthday cake and a few candles, which he lights before singing “Happy Birthday.” Before cutting the cake and offering them a slice each, he kisses them both.

User @roteloperiodismo shared the video on Instagram, and the caption reads, “He is Choco, a street dweller from Bucaramanga. He has always been seen accompanied by his furry friends. It is for people like him that we must change this unjust society.”

The viral video has received 565,000 views and evokes strong emotions in viewers.

Choco was visited by David Guerrero, a human rights activist after the video went viral. David left the bag of food for the Choco Puppies, named Nena and Shaggy. José Luis commented, “My dogs are like my children.”