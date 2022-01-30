Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022. 06:06 pm

Heroic rescue: Two men saved a girl from a burning building

30th Jan, 2022. 06:06 pm
burning building

As per the locals, the fire is totally consumed the ninth-floor apartment. Flames and smoke blocked the girl’s path inside. Two Russian men chose to give their lives to save a young girl from a burning building, and they have been praised for their bravery.

Black fumes can be seen billowing out of the windows of the building. A girl can be seen trying to slip out of her apartment through one of those windows while the men on the street capture the clip. The heroic rescue video quickly went viral on several Reddit sites.

Read more: Woman and her dog fall into the frozen pond in Colorado

For several minutes, the males can be seen standing on the window sill and holding on to the frame to help the girl as she tries to climb down to escape the fire. As witnessed on film from afar, the girl is eventually saved by her wonderful and bold neighbours.

Here is the link to the video:

Emergency rushed to the scene on Dorozhnaya Street in Moscow to handle the situation. Despite the fact that the “fire” was immediately extinguished,

According to a report from the media site, three people were hurt in the incident, and 12 people were removed from the house and examined by doctors. According to an eyewitness, the men who saved the girl were also injured in the process, suffering burns and cuts.

