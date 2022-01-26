Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 04:36 pm

Italian man’s hilarious reaction when he tries samosa for the first time

samosa

An Italian man eating his first samosa has gone viral on the internet. In this clip, netizens love his reaction after sampling the popular snack. An Indian Italian couple posted the video on Instagram, where it has been seen over 2 lakh times.

The couple frequently publishes amusing videos of themselves together that quickly become viral. Ambra’s father is the Italian man in the short movie, who is experiencing Indian food for the first time.

Read more: Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

Amit and Ambra, an Indian-Italian couple, released the now-viral video. They have over 40k Instagram followers and nearly 90k YouTube subscribers.

In the short footage, Ambra’s father can be seen putting chatni on the samosa. Before eating it, he spooned a small quantity of green chutney on top. He took a bite and smiled as he savoured the delicious food. He did a goofy dance at the end that was simply too good to pass up.

The caption on the video reads, “Trying Indian for the first time.”

The video can be seen here:

In the comment section, netizens adored the Italian father’s reply. and flooded them with laughing emojis.

