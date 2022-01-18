Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022.

Jaw-dropping video: a ‘flying’ deer leaves the internet speechless

deer

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a deer leaping nearly 7 feet into the air, capturing the attention of onlookers. A deer tries to cross the road by jumping long and high from one end to the other.

The video displays the deer’s height and length of cover during the jump, which was captured in slow motion. The animal appears to be in mid-flight. After leaping to such a great height, it successfully lands on the opposite side and flees into the forest.

The awe of observing the animal is enhanced by a buzzing sound in the background. A man seen in the video is similarly shocked by the deer’s actions as the camera pans.

The video posted by WildLense Eco Foundation on Twitter with the caption, “And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to……. @ParveenKaswan, Forwarded as received”

Wath the viral clip here:

Netizens get stunned by the deer actions and the video has gone popular:

