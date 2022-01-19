Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:26 pm

Little girl and a woman groove to “Dance Meri Rani” goes viral

Dance Meri Rani

In this viral video, a woman and a little girl outstandingly dance to the song “Dance Meri Rani” without missing a beat. Even Nora Fatehi calls it amazing.

Dance Meri Rani by Guru Randhawa is currently one of the most popular Instagram challenges. Several videos of people mimicking Nora Fatehi’s outstanding dance routines from the song have lately surfaced online. Nora seemed impressed after seeing a video of a woman and a child from Dubai dancing to the music.

Read more: Viral video of a girl and her dog dancing to the song ‘Dance Meri Rani’

The video was first uploaded to YouTube by Sara Karrit, a content provider. “This is great,” wrote Nora Fatehi, who re-posted the video.

Soon after, Akaisha Jirage, a young girl, joins her and does an intense dance to the popular song. They’re both dressed casually in t-shirts and jogging pants.

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The video has received over 4 lakh likes and a number of comments. Indians adore their dancing, as evidenced by the abundance of love and heart emoticons in the comments area.

Read More

3 hours ago
Parrot just sang the new ringtone for your iPhone

If you're looking for a new iPhone ringtone, you've come to the...
23 hours ago
People Have Hilarious Reactions to Reporter's 'Mask Kyun Nahi Pehna'

A viral video featuring a female news reporter interviewing people who aren't...
24 hours ago
Woman screams while paragliding, ‘I Will Kill You Brijesh’, which reminds us of the man saying, "land kara de’ 

A new paragliding video showing a scared woman has gone viral, reminding...
1 day ago
Bride dance with her mother and sisters to 'Mahi Ve' goes viral

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother...
1 day ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
1 day ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Israel evicts Palestinian family from E. Jerusalem home
3 mins ago
Israel evicts Palestinian family from E. Jerusalem home

JERUSALEM, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Israeli police on Wednesday evicted a Palestinian...
Vivo V23e
3 mins ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in...
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar distributed protection kits to doctors in Multan
3 mins ago
Rule of law government’s top priority: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the rule of law...
Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan
4 mins ago
Feroze Khan hints to share screen with Mahira Khan

Fans of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan want to see him share the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600