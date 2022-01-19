Little girl and a woman groove to “Dance Meri Rani” goes viral

In this viral video, a woman and a little girl outstandingly dance to the song “Dance Meri Rani” without missing a beat. Even Nora Fatehi calls it amazing.

Dance Meri Rani by Guru Randhawa is currently one of the most popular Instagram challenges. Several videos of people mimicking Nora Fatehi’s outstanding dance routines from the song have lately surfaced online. Nora seemed impressed after seeing a video of a woman and a child from Dubai dancing to the music.

The video was first uploaded to YouTube by Sara Karrit, a content provider. “This is great,” wrote Nora Fatehi, who re-posted the video.

Soon after, Akaisha Jirage, a young girl, joins her and does an intense dance to the popular song. They’re both dressed casually in t-shirts and jogging pants.

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The video has received over 4 lakh likes and a number of comments. Indians adore their dancing, as evidenced by the abundance of love and heart emoticons in the comments area.