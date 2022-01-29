A bystander inside a parked car beside the road captured the moment of the incident in which the bike rider escapes a huge accident and it has become popular on social media.

In Malaysia, a chilling video shows a biker narrowly escaping major hurt or maybe death by a fraction of a second. In the 20-second clip, he is seen losing his balance and falling off his bike while riding down a highway in the rain.

He is able to leap to the side to avoid getting hit by a truck. After running over a part of the motorcycle, the truck driver screeches to a halt. Both of them were unharmed.

Watch the following youtube link of the video: