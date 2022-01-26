Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 03:59 pm

Mom-Daughter from South Korea dance to viral Kacha Badam song

Kacha Badam song

A South Korean mother-daughter duo happily grooves to the Kacha Badam song and shared a video of themselves dancing.

on social media a few days ago. In a video, a man named Bhuban Badyakar can be seen singing “Badam Badam Kacha Badam” to encourage customers to buy nuts from him. The song was promoted on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Dasom appears in the video. Her mother and she cheerfully dance to the upbeat tune. The couple can be seen having fun as a filter that changes the video from normal to colourful with each beat.

Reads the video’s caption, “That’s us CELEBRATING. Thank you for all your love! Cheers to our love.”

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dasom Her (@luna_yogini_official)

The clip has become popular with more than 28.6 k views and several comments praising them with love for delighting social media users.

