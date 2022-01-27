Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 02:37 pm

Netizens in tears: Father shaves head to look like Daughter after Her Brain Surgery

The father can be seen kindly caressing his daughter’s head in the picture. They’d each had a bit of their hair shaved, and the shaved area, like his daughter’s, had a stitch mark on it.

Parents’ love for their children is so great, and such pure and unconditional adoration is rare to find. As an example, an image portraying a father’s beautiful attachment to his child has gone viral. A father shaved his head in the same manner as his infant daughter after her brain surgery.

The caption of the post reads, “The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry,” the caption ends with a heart emoji.

You can see the viral picture here:

With over 8000 likes and over 1,000 retweets, the photo has become popular. After seeing the photo, many people became upset, struck by the father’s love for his daughter. Reactions are as follows:

 

