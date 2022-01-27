The father can be seen kindly caressing his daughter’s head in the picture. They’d each had a bit of their hair shaved, and the shaved area, like his daughter’s, had a stitch mark on it.

Parents’ love for their children is so great, and such pure and unconditional adoration is rare to find. As an example, an image portraying a father’s beautiful attachment to his child has gone viral. A father shaved his head in the same manner as his infant daughter after her brain surgery.

The caption of the post reads, “The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry,” the caption ends with a heart emoji.

You can see the viral picture here:

The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry! ❤️pic.twitter.com/S5VDhK8HPn — Figen (@TheFigen) January 25, 2022

With over 8000 likes and over 1,000 retweets, the photo has become popular. After seeing the photo, many people became upset, struck by the father’s love for his daughter. Reactions are as follows:

If that doesn't tug at your heart, your not human. 😰 — #SLS AMG (@slsamples1) January 25, 2022

There is no greater love than that of a father for his child — SoulJahBoy (@SouljahBoy) January 26, 2022

I have a daughter of same age,I can relate and understand the agony — MaVeRiCk (@MaVeRiC71598192) January 25, 2022

What an awesome dad! I can’t imagine what kind of strength it requires to see your child so vulnerable. Good on you brother. Wishing her a speedy recovery.🤙🏼🙏🏼🕉 — Jason Christopher (@Jason_C137) January 27, 2022