Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:36 pm

Netizens love the little girl dance to Pushpa’s song ‘Srivalli’ with her father

Srivalli

Pablo and his daughter Veronica, internet celebrities who have been delighting social media followers with their charming dancing videos, have returned with a new performance.

They’ve chosen an Indian song, and the Desis are ecstatic. In a viral video, they can both be seen swaying excitedly to Pushpa’s song “Srivalli.”

The little girl and her father groove to the Hindi version of the song. With their endearing movements and expressions, Despite the fact that they copied the hook step, they added a little twist to the video by having Pablo dance on the floor while Veronica is on top of the counter. They looked adorable in the same outfits and with well-coordinated steps as they danced together in the mirror.

The caption of the video, “We thank everyone who is with us and follows our videos. Kisses for you.

With over 4.7 lakh likes, the video has gone viral, and Indians have been blown away by their performance.

Pablo and Veronica frequently post videos of themselves dancing to popular music. They have an Instagram following of 882k people.

