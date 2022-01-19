Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 06:55 pm

New Burj Khalifa ad by Emirates has a new twist this time

Smith-Ludvik is spotted on top of the world's highest building as the plane performs a spin around, dressed as an Emirates cabin crew member.

Burj Khalifa

Last year, Emirates Airlines surprised the world when they placed a woman on top of the Burj Khalifa in one of the most magnificent advertisements in recent memory. They now have a new one, as if that wasn’t enough to send everyone into a frenzy.

The latest commercial features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, along with an A380 plane. Smith-Ludvik is spotted on top of the world’s highest building as the plane performs a spin around, dressed as an Emirates cabin crew member.

A skydiver and yoga instructor, Smith-Ludwik is also seen holding the flashcards. The first one says, “I’m still here,” As the large aeroplane approaches, she continues to change the cards, and one of them says, “Finally, here come my friends.”

Read more: Emirates ‘flight attendant at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

The jet flying through Smith-Ludvik with unique Dubai Expo-themed stickers, presenting the beautiful village below, has blown people’s minds once again. As if that wasn’t enough, the film ends with her waving at the jet as the camera swiftly zooms out, making the ad a bit too intense.

Here’s the link to the video:

According to what the company stated while sharing the new ad, “The world’s greatest show brings friends together on top of the world’s tallest building. Enjoy a free Expo 2020 Dubai day pass with every ticket. Fly Emirates, Fly Better.

Emirates published a statement in response to the viral marketing video, which read, “Keeping with Dubai’s ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit, Emirates is soaring up and around the Burj Khalifa for another edition of its viral ad campaign, this time taking it one spectacular step further with the masterful addition of the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai A380. Emirates hit the global headlines and social media feeds of millions in August 2021 when it took its brand message to new heights atop the Burj Khalifa.”

They added, “This time, the brave stuntwoman is standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar once again, holding up message boards with an invitation to visit the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, on the iconic Emirates A380. She then gestures to her ‘friend’, the eye- catching Emirates A380 wearing the Expo 2020 Dubai livery, which gracefully soars in the background as she stands firmly on the spire of the world’s tallest building. The ad also features dynamic aerial views of Dubai and its iconic skyline, and culminates in a flypast over the impressive Al Wasl dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.”

Emirates Airline’s President, Sir Tim Clark, stated: “Now at the halfway mark of its six-month run, the excitement and momentum around Expo 2020 Dubai remain strong. Our latest campaign boldly carries the Expo message and invites people to come and experience what is truly the world’s greatest show. There is nowhere else right now that offers the raft of attractions, top-class entertainment and music, riveting sports, vibrant country and themed pavilions, a thriving culinary scene and much more – all in one place. Dubai and the Expo are already top attractions and our aim is to give global travellers even more reasons to choose Emirates and Dubai for their upcoming winter and spring holidays.”

