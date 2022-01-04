Newborn baby was found abandoned in a plane toilet

A newborn baby was found in the toilet of an Air Mauritius Airbus A330-900, the heartbreaking incident revealed via air terminal police investigating, while searching the plane during an ordinary routine check, as per reports.

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of conceiving the child on the plane, was captured soon after the child was found. She was a traveller on a departure from her local country to Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. The child was brought to the emergency clinic for treatment but is supposed to be fine.

Read more: Watch: Mother Dog Guards An Abandoned Newborn Baby

The Malagasy woman had landed in Mauritius on a two-year work permit. After she is released from the hospital, she will be questioned and charged with abandoning a newborn.

A similar incident happened before in which a baby was found in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska. The mother left a note that stated she couldn’t afford to raise her baby.