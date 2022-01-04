Newborn baby was found abandoned in a plane toilet
A newborn baby was found in the toilet of an Air Mauritius Airbus A330-900, the heartbreaking incident revealed via air terminal police investigating, while searching the plane during an ordinary routine check, as per reports.
A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of conceiving the child on the plane, was captured soon after the child was found. She was a traveller on a departure from her local country to Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. The child was brought to the emergency clinic for treatment but is supposed to be fine.
The Malagasy woman had landed in Mauritius on a two-year work permit. After she is released from the hospital, she will be questioned and charged with abandoning a newborn.
A similar incident happened before in which a baby was found in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska. The mother left a note that stated she couldn’t afford to raise her baby.
