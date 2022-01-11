After the plane lost power, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the train tracks.

The officers who respond in Los Angeles, California, rescue an injured pilot just before seconds of oncoming train crashes to the plane on the railway tracks. The rescue clip has gone popular and the first responders have been praised for their quick response.

The pilot crash-landed his plane on the train lines that run parallel to the runway at Whiteman Airstrip, a general aviation airstrip in the Pacoima district of the San Fernando Valley.

The pilot is rescued on the crashed plane by at least three cops. And then the Metrolink train hits the plane apart. As per the 18-second video released via Twitter by LAPD.

A man can be heard shouting, “Go, go, go, go, go!” as the rapid train tears the plane’s fuselage in half.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

The pilot, who was the only person on board at the time of the accident, was taken to the hospital. The pilot, who is in his 70s, was said to be in stable condition.

The plane landed on the tracks just a few streets away from the LAPD’s Foothills Division station, and officers were on the scene almost at a time.

Netizens applauded the cops for their quick response and expressed their relief that the pilot was safe.

I imagine the locomotive conductor and engineer had an interesting whiz quiz… you hit a what? A plane? What are you smoking? — Bryce Leinan (@nvn8vbryce) January 10, 2022

Absolutely INCREDIBLE … Hero Police.

Crash landing a plane is bad enough…but to have the "luck" to crash land a plane and end up on a train tracks…and the "luck" a train is moment away??!?!?! Too much… Police save the day. — Jeff Johnson (Jeffrey O. Johnson) (@jeffjastro) January 10, 2022

Wow! That is some video. Congrats. Took my breath away. Thank you for your courage and bravery. — Jewel Shepard (@Jewelshepard) January 10, 2022

That’s WILD! I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a plane crash get hit by a train — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@pixelastronaut) January 10, 2022

As a railroad engineer I can't be more proud of these officers. Hitting an occupied vehicle or an individual on the tracks stays with you forever. Knowing the occupant was clear of the tracks when the train hit the plane will let the Engineer sleep easier. — Don (@DonP64) January 10, 2022

That man cheated death twice in one day. Ive seen that movie…reaper don't take losses well😬 https://t.co/Bw1xRwvS9k — Adam (@CenTexAg) January 10, 2022

When seconds count. These officers are heroes. https://t.co/S8qTNtHZXB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 10, 2022