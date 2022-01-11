Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 03:47 pm

Officers rescue an injured pilot seconds before the train crashes into the plane

After the plane lost power, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the train tracks.

injured pilot

The officers who respond in Los Angeles, California, rescue an injured pilot just before seconds of oncoming train crashes to the plane on the railway tracks. The rescue clip has gone popular and the first responders have been praised for their quick response.

The pilot crash-landed his plane on the train lines that run parallel to the runway at Whiteman Airstrip, a general aviation airstrip in the Pacoima district of the San Fernando Valley.

The pilot is rescued on the crashed plane by at least three cops. And then the Metrolink train hits the plane apart. As per the 18-second video released via Twitter by LAPD.

Read more: Two people rescued after small plane crashes in Philippines

A man can be heard shouting, “Go, go, go, go, go!” as the rapid train tears the plane’s fuselage in half.

The pilot, who was the only person on board at the time of the accident, was taken to the hospital. The pilot, who is in his 70s, was said to be in stable condition.

The plane landed on the tracks just a few streets away from the LAPD’s Foothills Division station, and officers were on the scene almost at a time.

Netizens applauded the cops for their quick response and expressed their relief that the pilot was safe.

 

