If you’re looking for a new iPhone ringtone, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at this video that has gone viral. In which the parrot sings the new ringtone for iPhone.

You’ve probably seen a lot of funny parrot videos that went viral due to the parrots’ dancing, talking, singing, and doing a variety of other things. But first, meet Gucci, a red parrot who has been mesmerising netizens with its ringtone-imitating abilities. Netizens are really amazed by the parrot’s expertly copying the popular ringtone.

The parrot Gucci’s video became viral after Viral Hog uploaded it on Twitter. The caption of the video is, “So much for putting your phone on silent!”

Since becoming viral, the video has received 90,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. On other social media platforms, it’s also gaining a lot of attraction.

The clip was first shared by the parrot’s owners by @gucci_gowda_007.