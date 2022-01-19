Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:02 pm

Parrot just sang the new ringtone for your iPhone

ringtone

If you’re looking for a new iPhone ringtone, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at this video that has gone viral. In which the parrot sings the new ringtone for iPhone.

You’ve probably seen a lot of funny parrot videos that went viral due to the parrots’ dancing, talking, singing, and doing a variety of other things. But first, meet Gucci, a red parrot who has been mesmerising netizens with its ringtone-imitating abilities. Netizens are really amazed by the parrot’s expertly copying the popular ringtone.

Read more: Legion of fans flock to see the foul-mouthed parrot

 

The parrot Gucci’s video became viral after Viral Hog uploaded it on Twitter. The caption of the video is, “So much for putting your phone on silent!”

Since becoming viral, the video has received 90,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. On other social media platforms, it’s also gaining a lot of attraction.

The clip was first shared by the parrot’s owners by @gucci_gowda_007.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gucci Gowda (@gucci_gowda_007)

Read More

23 hours ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
1 day ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
1 day ago
Jaw-dropping video: a 'flying' deer leaves the internet speechless

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a deer...
4 days ago
Man tries to hit the camel then karma turns the tables on him

In this viral video, a guy attempting to hit an animal who...
4 days ago
Watch: At the age of 190 years, Jonathan became the world's oldest tortoise

Guinness World Records has declared Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal,...
4 days ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms
19 seconds ago
Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms ranked from most to least prevalent

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms: According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan is...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
3 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
QAR TO PKR
6 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
Minal Khan
6 mins ago
Minal Khan seeks a solution for her frizzy hair amid winter season

Actress Minal Khan, who often keeps fans glued to her social media,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600