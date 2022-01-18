People Have Hilarious Reactions to Reporter’s ‘Mask Kyun Nahi Pehna’

A viral video featuring a female news reporter interviewing people who aren’t wearing masks and asking them why has gone viral.

Wearing a mask and following social distancing are important in keeping COVID-19 and its new Omicron Variant from spreading over the country. Some folks haven’t learned their lesson and are still irresponsible after two years of living in a pandemic atmosphere.

When it comes to masks, a funny video featuring a female news reporter interviewing people who aren’t wearing them and asking why has become popular. The majority of their justifications are absurd, and you will surely find them amusing.

When the reporter approached someone, he asked why they weren’t wearing a mask. Why aren’t you wearing a mask? “she inquires. A man responds by stating that he dislikes wearing masks. When she inquired about the cause, another elderly man said that he was wearing a mask and ordered the reporter to leave. Another joked that he had forgotten to put the mask on because it was in his pocket. However, one man provides the funniest comment towards the end of the video.

The post was shared on Instagram under the name @giedd, with the caption, “Chacha got no chill😂.“

Here is the link of the video:

The video has received over 21000 views with amusing comments. As per one person’s comment, “Chacha ji introvert h bhen.”