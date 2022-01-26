Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:18 pm

People with a pilot’s licence can fly the flying car

Only people with a pilot's licence can fly a flying automobile that has received an airworthiness certificate.

flying car

A flying car has successfully completed its flight tests in Slovakia. The car underwent 70 hours of “rigorous flight testing” before it could be turned into a small plane.

The Slovak Transport Authority gave the flying automobile an official Certificate of Airworthiness. According to a media report, citing Klein Vision’s announcement. The car was created by the company Klein Vision.

The flying car can reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour (160 kilometres per hour) and heights of over 8,000 feet (2,500 m). The hybrid auto-plane, which is powered by a BMW engine, transforms from a car to an aircraft in two minutes and 15 seconds.

As per the media, Anton Zajac, co-founder of Klein Vision, and a team of eight specialists worked for more than 100,000 hours to construct mathematical models from design concepts, eventually generating the prototype. He further stated that the flying car runs on, “fuel sold at any gas station.”

Prof Stefan Klein, the AirCar’s developer, was quoted by the media as saying, “AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars.”

