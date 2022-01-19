Selfie over life: woman takes a selfie on the top of sinking car

A woman who crashed her car while driving on a frozen river in Canada has made international headlines for an odd reason. She took a photo while her car was sinking in the frigid water.

According to the media, the unidentified woman was spotted standing on top of her yellow vehicle, taking pictures of herself as her car continued to sink into the ice of the Rideau River in the Manotick district.

Read more: Woman falls in the sea while riding a boat

In a video posted online, while neighbours rushed to her aid, the unaffected woman stood quietly on top of her rapidly sinking automobile. Only the roof of the car can be seen as bystanders raced to her aid with kayaks.

A Twitter user posted a photo of the woman with the caption, “She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her.”

She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m — Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022

Locals in the neighbourhood saved the woman by pulling her to safety on a kayak. The rescuers’ rapid thinking was praised by Ottawa Police. They tweeted, “Thankfully, no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking.”

This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottawa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking. Another reminder that "No Ice Is Safe Ice". Please use extreme caution this winter season! pic.twitter.com/zpWdeyYzps — MDT Ottawa Police (@MDTOttawaPolice) January 16, 2022

The driver was not hurt in the accident, as per the Canadian daily National Post. After the rescue, she declined to be examined by the paramedics who came to the scene. She has been charged with one count of reckless driving.