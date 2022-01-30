SpiceJet Air Hostess Hilarious Failed Attempt At Pushpa Hook Step

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who got fame for her dancing videos, has returned with a new video that has become popular. This dancing video, however, is unlike any of the others. It’s more of a blooper, but it’s still funny. One of her fellow cabin crew members recorded the clip.

Uma captioned the video she posted on Instagram. “Tried the slipper scraping dance but I think it looks as if my arm is broken.”

The video shows the air hostess attempting to dance to the hook step from Allu Arjun’s recently released film Pushpa’s song Srivalli.

The reason for her failed attempt is also rather amusing. In the video, Uma was shown standing at the door of an empty flight, attempting but failing miserably to pull off the Srivalli hook step. She bursts out laughing when one of her shoes falls off while she’s dancing.

Here is the link to the video: