Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian, was also spotted dancing to the popular Kacha Badam song, following in the footsteps of a Korean mother-daughter duo.

The song received a lot of attention on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. People from all around the world are now submitting dance videos to the viral Bengali song. After a Korean mother-daughter duet, Tanzanian content producer Kili Paul was observed dancing to the popular tune.

Kili has become a viral sensation due to his lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood tunes. This time, he amazed the people by dancing in traditional Masai clothing to a viral Bengali song. He captioned the video, “Kacha Badam, my cameraman was terrible today. Hope you like it anyway.”

The video has over 249,417 likes and is still going strong. Many people commended him for his amazing dance skills, and emojis flooded the comment section.