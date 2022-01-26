Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral
Kili Paul, a Tanzanian, was also spotted dancing to the popular Kacha Badam song, following in the footsteps of a Korean mother-daughter duo.
The song received a lot of attention on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. People from all around the world are now submitting dance videos to the viral Bengali song. After a Korean mother-daughter duet, Tanzanian content producer Kili Paul was observed dancing to the popular tune.
Kili has become a viral sensation due to his lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood tunes. This time, he amazed the people by dancing in traditional Masai clothing to a viral Bengali song. He captioned the video, “Kacha Badam, my cameraman was terrible today. Hope you like it anyway.”
The video can be found here:
The video has over 249,417 likes and is still going strong. Many people commended him for his amazing dance skills, and emojis flooded the comment section.
