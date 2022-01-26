Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:40 pm

Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral

Kili Paul

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian, was also spotted dancing to the popular Kacha Badam song, following in the footsteps of a Korean mother-daughter duo.

The song received a lot of attention on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. People from all around the world are now submitting dance videos to the viral Bengali song. After a Korean mother-daughter duet, Tanzanian content producer Kili Paul was observed dancing to the popular tune.

Read more: Mahira Khan’s ‘Zaalima’ lip-synced by Tanzanian TikToker, goes viral

Kili has become a viral sensation due to his lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood tunes. This time, he amazed the people by dancing in traditional Masai clothing to a viral Bengali song. He captioned the video, “Kacha Badam, my cameraman was terrible today. Hope you like it anyway.”

The video can be found here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video has over 249,417 likes and is still going strong. Many people commended him for his amazing dance skills, and emojis flooded the comment section.

