Todder plays with mom’s phone and ordered Rs 1.5 lakh worth of furniture

A youngster named Aayansh Kumar used his mother’s phone to order the furniture from Walmart, according to the media.

Almost everything has been made available online since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the planet. Being tech-savvy is essential these days, and even young children are aware of how to use a smartphone. And here we have proof, to be sure. A 22-month-old child in New Jersey, the United States, managed to order furniture valued at about Rs 1.5 lakh.

Aayansh’s father, Pramod Kumar, stated, “It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened.”

Pramod added, “Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition.“

Madhu Kumar, the toddler’s mother, had established a shopping basket on her phone but never checked it out. When the furniture began to arrive unexpectedly, she informed her husband and two older children.

Madhu said, “I need one or two, why would we need four?”

Some of the parcels were so large that they couldn’t even be pushed through the front door. Throughout the week, more shipments arrived. He had purchased accent chairs, flower stands, and other household goods for his mother’s new home in Monmouth Junction.

As per the media, Aayansh was born in April 2020, at the commencement of the pandemic. He’d been seeing his parents work and his older siblings go to school online from home. Madhu added, “He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff.”

When it comes to using smart devices, Aayansh is an expert. Through the phone of an media reporter, he was able to close the calendar app, browse through contacts, and even compose an email.

Meanwhile, their local Walmart shop has promised Pramod and Madhu a complete refund. They intend to wait for all of the things to arrive before returning them.