Video of a girl doing one-wheeling on the streets of Lahore goes viral
In the video, it can be seen that the boys pass through an underpass while doing one-wheeling in the Posh area of Lahore. The girl is also seen sitting on the back of a motorcycle in a very dangerous manner.
Later in the same video, the girl is seen sitting on the front of the motorcycle. Police say one-wheelers endanger their own lives and the lives of others. The search for the one-wheelers seen in the video continues. No one should be allowed to do one-wheeling.
Have a look:
لڑکوں کے بعد لڑکیاں بھی ون ویلنگ کے میدان میں آگئی ہیں۔ لاہور کی سڑکوں پر لڑکا اور لڑکی کی ون ویلنگ کرتے ویڈیو وائرل ہو رہی ہے۔#Lahore #Onewheeling @OfficialDPRPP #Crime #viral #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/HUBFX8DMd7
— Abdullah Malik (@abdullahmal99) January 13, 2022
