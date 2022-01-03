Video of Canadian stream disappears beneath the ice has gone viral

Frazil ice, a rare incident, was captured on camera as the temperature dropped in Squamish, Canada. In a video of the unusual phenomena, it appears as if a stream vanishes before the eyes as snow covers the area.

The video has gone viral on the internet, one Twitter user, Brad Atchison, tweeted, “An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes.”

Atchinson added, dismissing claims that this video was fake, “For my followers in here. I zoomed the original video a tiny bit. A very few people thought it was fake and just reversed. Absolutely not! I would never have posted it if it was.”

Read more: Greece: Heaviest Snowfall In 12 Years Disrupts Transportation System

So far, the video has received over 8 lakh views.

Here’s the link to the video:

An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes. @spann @JimCantore @stormchasernick @SeattleWXGuy pic.twitter.com/QmSbLIKNfC — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 29, 2021

For my followers in here. I zoomed the original video in a tiny bit. A very few people thought it was fake and just reversed. Absolutely not! I would never have posted it if it was. — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 29, 2021

Here are some reactions to the video that went viral.

That is so cool. You would almost think it's a time lapse, but you can tell by the movement of the camera that it's definitely not. I've never seen ice form so quickly. — 👑Child of God👑 (@His_Child2000) December 30, 2021

Wow!! I’ve never heard of that but that is seriously cool. — Exploration Project (@Explorationproj) December 29, 2021

The odd incident that is seen on the camera is a rare event that occurs when water bodies are subjected to extremely cold temperatures, As per Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Uppal was quoted as saying by The Weather Network, “The air temperature surrounding these streams is well below freezing and much colder in comparison to the water. These small bodies of water are supercooled, meaning the temperature of the water drops below its normal freezing point but remains as a liquid.”

He added, “This is where we start to see the formation of ice crystals on the surface of the water. These ice crystals are somewhat soft and have little structure to them. Since the flow of water is constant and turbulent, the soft ice crystals that do form are not able to completely freeze solid. With less turbulent streams, more ice is able to accumulate quicker, which created the illusion of a disappearing river.”