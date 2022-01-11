Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 05:29 pm

Viral video: A little girl turns into a reporter to show bad roads in Kashmir

bad roads

In this viral video, a little “journalist” is reporting about the bad roads in her neighbourhood, Kashmir which has gone viral on social media.

Pothole problems are common all across the world, and everyone has devised creative ways to gain the attention of authorities to resolve their problems.

The video of an excited “reporter” is shown standing on a muddy road with a small lapel mic in her hand, highlighting the situation and leading the cameraperson mom as she refers. To emphasise the potholes.

She said in the video that no one wants to visit the village, “itna ganda road hai ki mehman bhi idhar se nahi aa sakte” (the road is so poor that even guests cannot pass through here).

A girl wearing a pink jacket blamed the bad state of the roads on the valley’s recent rain and snow. She also claims that people have been throwing garbage on the street and yelling “sab ganda ho gaya hai” (it’s filthy everywhere). She ends the video by urging viewers to “like, share, and subscribe” and promising them more videos.

Watch the viral video here:

 

The young child is not identified yet, but this two-minute video, which was probably shot by a mobile phone, has become popular on social media, and users have applauded the youngster and pointed out that she is doing great as a seasoned content creator.

Users also tagged the officials, such as Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the hopes that the girl will be recognised for highlighting citizens’ issues and that her complaint would be resolved shortly.

