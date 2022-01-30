David Warner returned to Instagram with a video of himself and his daughter, Indi Rae, lip-syncing to the classic Flower Samjhe Kya dialogue that went viral.

We now know that Australian cricketer David Warner is a huge fan of the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. After nailing Allu Arjun’s hook step in the song “Srivalli,” he also tweeted a video of his daughters Isla Rose, Indi Rae, and Ivy Mae grooving to the fashionable song.

In the now-viral video, Warner can be seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s hit dialogue from the film with his daughter. Their facial expressions were spot-on, and they even got the hand gesture right.

The caption of the post reads, “Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhe kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? Indi wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip-syncing.”

Here’s the link to the viral video:

The video received 1.1 million views after it was released online. The video received a lot of positive feedback from the public, including a comment from Allu Arjun.