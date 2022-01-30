Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm

Viral video: David Warner and his daughter nail the Pushpa’s Flower Samjhe Kya dialogue

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm
David Warner

David Warner returned to Instagram with a video of himself and his daughter, Indi Rae, lip-syncing to the classic Flower Samjhe Kya dialogue that went viral.

We now know that Australian cricketer David Warner is a huge fan of the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. After nailing Allu Arjun’s hook step in the song “Srivalli,” he also tweeted a video of his daughters Isla Rose, Indi Rae, and Ivy Mae grooving to the fashionable song.

In the now-viral video, Warner can be seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s hit dialogue from the film with his daughter. Their facial expressions were spot-on, and they even got the hand gesture right.

Read more: Mom-Daughter from South Korea dance to viral Kacha Badam song

The caption of the post reads, “Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhe kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? Indi wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip-syncing.

Here’s the link to the viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The video received 1.1 million views after it was released online. The video received a lot of positive feedback from the public, including a comment from Allu Arjun.

Read More

3 hours ago
Watch: Toddler climbs down the ladder like a ninja

An Indian youngster climbing down a ladder in an unusual manner has...
5 hours ago
Pakistani man plays "Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main" Netizens love it 

A man plays the song "Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein" by Udit...
20 hours ago
Huge snake was discovered climbing up the curtains at the family's home

This snake catcher celebrated Australia Day by removing a python curled up...
21 hours ago
TikToker Hareem Shah's failed lips surgery

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
22 hours ago
Watch Sanya Malhotra flaunts her moves on Samantha's Oo antava

Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her...
22 hours ago
Man lives a happy life with eight wives is well-liked

While most polygamous men find it difficult to live in harmony with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Deepika Padukone
8 mins ago
Deepika Padukone compares black dress with her iconic red lipstick

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi,...
Tecno Camon 19
14 mins ago
The Tecno Camon 19 Series will have four new models, with 5G support on the way.

Tecno has recently improved their game by offering competitive, premium-ish phones. The...
Economic Watch: Key takeaways from China's tariff victory over the U.S. at WTO
20 mins ago
Economic Watch: Key takeaways from China’s tariff victory over the U.S. at WTO

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) decided earlier...
'I always wanted to work with Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad,' Saboor Aly reveals
21 mins ago
‘I always wanted to work with Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad,’ Saboor Aly reveals

Parizaad: The chartbuster drama finally ends after a grand release of its last...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600