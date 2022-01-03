Viral video: Desi dadi sings ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ with her beautiful voice

Ravi Bala, age 63, appears in the video wearing a wonderful grey-and-gold saree and singing the ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ song with a great smile on her face.

You’ve probably seen countless dance videos showcasing Ravi Bala Sharma, who is 63 years old. With her exciting dances to popular Bollywood tunes, the elderly woman known as’ Dancing Dadi ‘has won hearts on the internet, proving that age is just a number.

Read more: Desi Dadi Dances On Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak Song And The Internet Fall In Love With Her

The remarkable woman is now well-known for her talent and skills. She can be seen in a new video singing the popular song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

She wrote in the caption of the video she posted on Instagram, “My first cover. Hope you will like it. #ageisjustanumber.“

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Without a doubt, the video has gone viral, garnering over 9,000 likes and several comments. Sharma’s soft voice was adored by the public, who showered her with praise. Others used emojis and adjectives like ‘wow,‘ ‘wonderful,‘ and ‘amazing‘ in the comments area.

A user wrote in the comment section, ”How absolutely wonderful it is, listening to you sing 😍The melody, the mood, your voice ❤️ Loved it.”

Another user stated, ”Your voice is as beautiful as you are ❤️❤️ my all love for you.”