Viral video of a girl and her dog dancing to the song ‘Dance Meri Rani’

In this cute video, the girl begins dancing to the viral Dance Meri Rani Song, then her lovely pet dog quickly starts dancing with her while following her footsteps and standing on two legs.

Guru Randhawa‘s Dance Meri Rani Song is Instagram’s interesting challenge and trend. many videos have recently surfaced online in which people are seen imitating Nora Fatehi’s dance from the song. And here is another video of a girl and her dog dancing to the song. Yes, the video is adorable.

They form a cute duo together, and their dance is a lot of fun. An Instagram account dedicated to the dog named Leo posted the video. The caption reads, “Challenge accepted,” with a paw emoji at the end. The video’s caption also includes Guru Randhawa and Guru Randhawa Nora Fatehi.

Here’s the link to the viral video: